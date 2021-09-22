New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDVL. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $7,205,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in MedAvail by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MedAvail by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 76,498 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in MedAvail by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,091 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MedAvail alerts:

MDVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.11. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. Research analysts expect that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MedAvail Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL).

Receive News & Ratings for MedAvail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAvail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.