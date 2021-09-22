New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $66,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,528 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,574,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,887 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NYSE:AU opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

