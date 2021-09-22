Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 100,734 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 79.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,734 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fathom were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fathom in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 83.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $414.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Fathom news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $168,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $98,802.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,851 shares of company stock worth $1,502,364. 57.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

