James Ralph Scapa Sells 36,722 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 36,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $2,742,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $1,235,366.62.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04.

On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08.

On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,034,452.34.

On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $1,716,718.06.

ALTR opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.56 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $76.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

