Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 35,059 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,059 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in InterDigital by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 85,392 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in InterDigital by 427.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 116,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

