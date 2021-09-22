Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 464,877 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 464,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $31,667,421.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Crockett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Mizuho increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

