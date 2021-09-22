Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles Sells 10,933,841 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.18. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after buying an additional 978,277 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,966,000 after buying an additional 72,727 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

