Josée Kouri Sells 17,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$952,000.00.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.24 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.89. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$60.87.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.36.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.