Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.50. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 3,336 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.