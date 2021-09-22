Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $678,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00.

eXp World stock opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 2.89. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. eXp World’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in eXp World by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

