Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Down to $9.99

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $9.30. Bit Digital shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 4,900 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter valued at $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 345,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

