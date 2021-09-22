Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $181.00

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 177.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 290447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.50 ($2.06).

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.02. The firm has a market cap of £532.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

