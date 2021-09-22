GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $11.94

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $11.00. GeoPark shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 69.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

