Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
MIMZF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.
About Nighthawk Gold
Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.