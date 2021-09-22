Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 322.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.