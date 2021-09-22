Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 18,000 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

