Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Short Interest Up 31.7% in August

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Kemira Oyj stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Kemira Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

