Comparing Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Par Pacific alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Par Pacific and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40 SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 23.96%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.90%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Par Pacific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -9.04% -98.58% -11.20% SilverBow Resources 4.25% 47.32% 7.76%

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Par Pacific and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $3.12 billion 0.28 -$409.09 million ($4.69) -3.08 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.38 -$309.38 million $20.30 0.94

SilverBow Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Par Pacific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Par Pacific on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products. The Retail segment sells gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise. The Logistics segment involves in terminals, pipelines, a single-point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. The company was founded on December 21, 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.