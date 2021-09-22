Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.83 Million

Analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to post $470.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.10 million to $520.90 million. Pan American Silver reported sales of $300.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 961,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 67,474 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

