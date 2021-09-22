Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 17,811 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 2,944.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 129,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 128,928 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

