Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,550 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 27.5% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

