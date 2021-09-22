Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ITT by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in ITT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITT stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

