Financial Contrast: Affirm (AFRM) & Its Competitors

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) is one of 217 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Affirm to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Affirm alerts:

This table compares Affirm and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million -$430.92 million -42.56 Affirm Competitors $2.91 billion $320.21 million -247.98

Affirm’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Affirm and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 Affirm Competitors 1153 5846 10937 315 2.57

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $112.21, indicating a potential upside of 3.80%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 16.23%. Given Affirm’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -48.51% -60.43% -10.60% Affirm Competitors -21.95% -11.05% -31.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Affirm peers beat Affirm on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.