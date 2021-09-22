Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of PEBO opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $582.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. Analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

