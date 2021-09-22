Zacks Investment Research Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “
Shares of PEBO opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $582.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.
In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 in the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
