Citigroup Boosts Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $620.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $535.00 to $620.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.43.

NYSE:TMO opened at $597.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.63. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $609.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

