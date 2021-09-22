Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after acquiring an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 858,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 7.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 571,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 470,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.27.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

