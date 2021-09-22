UBS Group Increases Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $670.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $595.00 to $670.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TMO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $580.43.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $597.04 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $412.80 and a fifty-two week high of $609.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $615,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,560,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 72,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.