California Resources (NYSE:CRC) vs. TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Financial Analysis

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get California Resources alerts:

This table compares California Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36% TransGlobe Energy -8.88% -8.95% -5.96%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for California Resources and TransGlobe Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.01%. Given California Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.18 $1.77 billion N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.22 -$77.40 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TransGlobe Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

California Resources beats TransGlobe Energy on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.