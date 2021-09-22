Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Down 25.0% in August

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMYT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of AMYT opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $753.89 million, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

