AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 608,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIKI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 2,753,862.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,542,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIKI opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.51. AIkido Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

