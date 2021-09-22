Reviewing Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

This table compares Berkeley Lights and BioForce Nanosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 25.83 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -17.81 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 381.80 -$158.41 million N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Berkeley Lights and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus target price of $86.20, indicating a potential upside of 248.28%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -1,461.98%

Volatility & Risk

Berkeley Lights has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats BioForce Nanosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.