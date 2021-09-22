Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOWFF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

