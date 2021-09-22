Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.28.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CHE.UN opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60. The company has a market cap of C$739.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.91%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

