Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,024 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.99, for a total value of $578,843.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,843.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,505 shares of company stock worth $70,936,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $274.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -234.31 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

