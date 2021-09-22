LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.27).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 250.80 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 399.81. LondonMetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

