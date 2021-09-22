Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $828.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

