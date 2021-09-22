Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Balchem (BCPC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) recently:

9/21/2021 – Balchem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications."

8/2/2021 – Balchem was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/2/2021 – Balchem had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $94.69 and a 1-year high of $142.46.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 40.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

