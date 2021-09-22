Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 35,579 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,881% compared to the average volume of 1,796 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

BKLN stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

