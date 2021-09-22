Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.51

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and traded as high as $15.03. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 61,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.