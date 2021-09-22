Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $745.73

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.73 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 773 ($10.10). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 766 ($10.01), with a volume of 58,836 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The company has a market capitalization of £749.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 745.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 685.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.04%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

