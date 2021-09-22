Comparing Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Papa John’s International and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s International 0 1 10 0 2.91 Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Papa John’s International presently has a consensus target price of $123.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Papa John’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Papa John’s International is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Risk & Volatility

Papa John’s International has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Papa John’s International shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Papa John’s International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s International and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s International 4.82% -43.92% 11.76% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Papa John’s International and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s International $1.81 billion 2.61 $57.93 million $1.40 92.47 Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.78 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -42.63

Papa John’s International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa John’s International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Papa John’s International beats Mitchells & Butlers on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages. The North America Commissaries segment consists of the operations of regional dough production and product distribution centers and derives its revenues principally from the sale and distribution of food and paper products to domestic company-owned and franchised restaurants in the United States and Canada. The North America Franchising segment consists of franchise sales and support activities and derives its revenues from sales of franchise and development rights and collection of royalties from franchisees located in the United States and Canada.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

