Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,068.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 94,146 shares of company stock worth $1,488,593 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

