Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) Upgraded to Buy by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTC:FRZCF) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $2.59 price target on the stock.

Shares of FRZCF opened at $1.75 on Tuesday.

About Frasers Centrepoint Trust

Frasers Centrepoint Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in income-producing properties used primarily for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Causeway Point, Northpoint City North Wing and Yishun 10 Retail Podium, Anchorpoint, YewTee Point, Bedok Point, and Changi City Point.

