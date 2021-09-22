Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Daifuku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.50 target price for the company.

Daifuku stock opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. Daifuku has a 52 week low of $84.02 and a 52 week high of $128.00.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

