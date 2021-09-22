Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as low as C$0.30. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 1,307 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.76.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

