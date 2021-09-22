Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in August

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

LRTNF stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

