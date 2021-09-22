USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.39 and traded as low as $6.05. USD Partners shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 48,071 shares.

The company has a market cap of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 72,110 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in USD Partners in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

