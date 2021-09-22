Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.21

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.21 and traded as high as C$70.47. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$69.81, with a volume of 161,919 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on BIP.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.