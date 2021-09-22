Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,810,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 15th total of 22,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $11,912,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,802 shares of company stock worth $96,348,894. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

