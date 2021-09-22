Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

